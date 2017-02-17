One killed in small plane crash

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. – One person is dead following a small plane crash in Decatur County.

The Decatur County Sheriff Wiley Griffin says the crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. Thursday near Vada, Georgia.

Sheriff Griffin says the pilot, identified as 50-year-old Donald Royce Anderson, was the only person on board at the time and was killed in the crash.

Officials say the crash occurred at the end of Anderson’s airstrip on Eula Mills Road near Boutwell Road.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

Share and Enjoy