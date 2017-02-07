NuSmile Family Dentistry honored as Leading Business of the Week

VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors honored Nu-Smile Family Dentistry as Leading Business of the Week this week.

Nu-Smile is a family-oriented practice committed to providing patients with the best in dental care. The business opened in 2009, when Dr. Colvin moved to the Valdosta area. Nu–Smile began with little to no patient base, and the practice has been built on simply treating patients like family.

At Nu-Smile, the staff is like family too, according to Jennifer Youmans, Dental Practice Administrator. “I can speak for all of us and say that we absolutely love coming to work. We have so much fun with our patients, while still maintaining our professionalism.”

Joining the Chamber as a new business in 2009, Nu-Smile Family Dentistry has been a member for nearly 8 years. “The people that work with the Chamber truly love our community and are always there to lend a helping hand, especially to new businesses. If you haven’t joined the Chamber, let me encourage you to do so! It will make a tremendous difference in getting to know the community,” says Youmans.

You can visit Nu-Smile Family Dentistry at 1657 River Street in Valdosta or give them a call at 229-244-8884.

The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the Chamber for at least five years. The 2016 Leading Business of the Week program is proudly sponsored by Ashley’s Business Solutions. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.

Share and Enjoy