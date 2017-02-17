Noted Spanish history expert Henry Kamen faces Georgia child porn charge

MACON – A federal grand jury has indicted Henry Kamen for possession of child pornography.

Kamen, a British citizen currently residing in Barcelona, Spain, is a well-known historian and Professor of Spanish History, who resided within the Athens Division of the Middle District of Georgia.

The grand jury alleged in the Indictment that Kamen possessed child pornography in September of 2014.

If convicted of this charge, Kamen faces up to 20 years of imprisonment, and up to lifetime supervised release after being released from custody.

The charges in the Indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendant Kamen is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty and the Government has the burden of proving his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. Assistant United States Attorney Erin N. Spritzer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the United States.

Release from the Middle District of Georgia

