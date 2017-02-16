Next Up for No. 25 Blazer Basketball: No. 19 Alabama-Huntsville

VALDOSTA – Blazer Basketball is on the road this week for a pair of monster GSC showdowns, starting with the No. 19 ranked Alabama-Huntsville on Thursday night in Huntsville, Ala.

Look for live coverage of Thursday night’s matchup at www.vstateblazers.com, and be sure to check out a series of quick notes below.

– Valdosta State (20-4, 15-3 GSC) is currently averaging 87.5 points per game. That average places the team nearly 10 points higher than last year’s average and ranks the squad 1st in the Gulf South Conference and 22nd in the country.

– Valdosta State entered the NABC D2 Poll at No. 24 two weeks ago, but fell back into the “receiving votes” camp after a loss to Delta State on February 4th. The Blazers returned to the rankings this week, coming in at No. 25

– Head Coach Mike Helfer picked up the 400th win of his collegiate coaching career with a win over Delta State on January 19th. In addition, the veteran’s double-overtime victory over Mississippi College on the road two weeks ago marked Helfer’s 100th career GSC victory.

– Thursday night’s showdown marks the second of the season between the Blazers and the Chargers (19-5, 15-3 GSC). Alabama-Huntsville defeated Valdosta State 82-72 in that matchup, resulting in Valdosta State’s only home loss of the 2016-17 season. The Blazers have met 51 times in the history of the two programs, with the Blazers holding a slight 26-25 edge in the all-time series.

– Regional implications loom large this week with the first release of the NCAA regional rankings. Valdosta State fell in at No. 2, while UAH landed at No. 1. In addition, the two teams currently sit in a first place tie in the Gulf South Conference standings.

(VStateBlazers.com)

Share and Enjoy