New signals and intersection tech upgrades for Lowndes, Cook I-75 ramps

VALDOSTA – Flashing yellow arrow (FYA) signals and other Interstate 75 ramp intersection upgrades are being activated in Valdosta, Lake Park and Adel as part of a Georgia Department of Transportation Statewide Maintenance contract enhancing traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

American Lighting Signalization last week began work slated for eight total areas affecting I-75 travelers. The traveling public should look for installation crews and new operational features in the coming days and weeks.

These six intersections will receive the FYAs together with equipment upgrades like signal cabinets, signal heads, pedestrian signal heads, pedestrian push buttons/signs and a battery back-up system.

I-75 NB Ramp @ SR376-Lake Park, Lowndes County

I-75 SB Ramp @ SR376- Lake Park, Lowndes County

I-75 NB Ramp @ US84/SR38 – Valdosta, Lowndes County

I-75 SB Ramp @ US84/SR38 – Valdosta, Lowndes County

I-75 NB Ramp @ SR37 – Adel, Cook County

I-75 SB Ramp @ SR37 – Adel, Cook County

These two intersections will get all the same enhancements except the FYAs.

I-75 NB Ramp @ SR133/SR94 – Valdosta, Lowndes County

I-75 SB Ramp @ SR133/SR94 – Valdosta, Lowndes County

These new FYA traffic lights are deployed at intersections with historic heavy left-turning traffic volumes. The signals apply exclusively to drivers making left turns. The signal will be a vertical display of four left turn arrows functioning as follows:

When solid Red arrow is illuminated, no left turn is allowed;

arrow is illuminated, no left turn is allowed; When solid Yellow arrow is displayed, drivers should prepare to stop as light is about to turn red;

arrow is displayed, drivers should prepare to stop as light is about to turn red; When flashing Yellow arrow is illuminated, drivers may turn left but must yield to pedestrians and oncoming vehicles; and

arrow is illuminated, drivers may turn left but must yield to pedestrians and oncoming vehicles; and When solid Green arrow is displayed, drivers may turn left.

Federal Highway Administration studies have shown these signals help reduce crashes of left-turning vehicles by as much as 35 percent. The FYA also offers clearer guidance to drivers turning left and allows them more movement through the intersection when no pedestrians or oncoming traffic are present, thereby reducing back-ups, engine idling and auto emissions.

If the traffic signal has a malfunction the left turn will flash red. As with all signalized intersections, a flashing red is treated as a stop condition and flashing yellow is treated as proceed with caution. If all indications at an intersection are flashing red or the intersection is dark, it should be treated as a four-way stop.

