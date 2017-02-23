NCNW Presents Check to VCS Homeless Education Services

VALDOSTA – During the regular scheduled board meeting of Valdosta City Schools, The Height Committee of The National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section presented a check donation to the districts Homeless Education Services.

This monetary donation is to support the work the program, resources and necessities to local children who are in need. The organization’s annual Community-wide Family Reunion uses monetary support from the event to give back to the services that support the homeless students in the district.

Pictured L to R: School Board President, Kelly Wilson; Anya Burns, Height Committee Chair & NCNW Financial Secretary; Kiwana Kiser, of the Homeless Education Services; Gloria Butler, 1st Vice President of NCNW and Dr. Todd Cason, Superintendent of Valdosta City Schools.

