Moultrie PD needs help identifying three armed robbery suspects

ALBANY – The Moultrie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in the armed robbery of a store on Tallokas Road at approximatly 9 p.m. on Monday.

Two suspects carried semi-automatic weapons while another watched the door. The suspects reportedly took an undsclosed amount of money and a box of cigars.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131.

