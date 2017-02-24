Morning News Briefs for 2-24-17

Investigators say they may have solved the case of a Georgia teacher who has been missing for 11 years. On Thursday, the GBI announced the arrest of 33-year-old Ryan Alexander Duke in connection with the disappearance of Tara Grinstead. Grinstead was 30 when she vanished in 2005 from her home in Ocilla. The GBI recently received new information that led to Duke’s arrest and a charge for murder. The investigation is continuing, however, and a search for Grinstead’s remains is ongoing.

Florida health officials who oversee the medical marijuana program have started processing identification card applications for patients and caregivers. The cards, which are issued through the Office of Compassionate Use, are part of regulations passed by the Florida Legislature last year. The rule became effective Feb. 19.

Two people protesting the 515-mile-long Sabal Trail natural gas pipeline wedged themselves into a section of the pipe in north Florida. The Ocala Star-Banner reports that the man and woman were eventually removed Wednesday afternoon from the 3-foot-wide pipe after Marion County Fire Rescue responded. The $3.2 billion Sabal Trail pipeline will transport natural gas from Alabama, Georgia and parts of Florida.

Police in Thomasville are searching for three suspects who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Wednesday night, taking thousands of dollars in cash. The incident happened at around 8 o’clock at the L and G Food Mart.

A six-month-old child in Valdosta is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with an extremely rare disorder. WALB reports the parents of Oliver Cason learned just last week that there son had acute flaccid myelitis, a disease that affects the spine. There are only 132 documented cases in the U.S. The family has established a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses. A link can be found at ValdostaToday.com

A major marijuana bust went down in Coffee County last week. Officials confiscated approximately 11 pounds of high grade marijuana and arrested three men. The incident began with traffic stop.

Police in Albany are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of breaking his infant daughter’s leg. Police say that on December 10th, 22-year-old Denevious Rashard West broke his 11-month-old daughter’s leg while caring for the child and her twin sister while the mother was shopping.

Thanks to warming temperatures in February, mosquitos have arrived, and some Georgia counties are already spraying. Doughtery County officials will begin spraying today and are urging South Georgia residents to dump standing water to help eliminate breeding grounds.

Valdosta High School has announced its STAR Student and Teacher for 2017. Senior Jimmy Loud is this year’s STAR student for the school, and he chose Gnann Moser, who has taught English at VHS for 35 years, as his STAR teacher. The STAR Program recognizes high school seniors who have the highest SAT scores in their graduating class and the teachers who have inspired them.

