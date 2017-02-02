Morning News Briefs for 2-2-17

Every 2.9 minutes a man is diagnosed with prostate cancer. This means that a non-smoking man is more likely to develop prostate cancer than he is to develop other forms of the disease combined. In 2017 alone, it is estimated that more than 181,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and more than 26,000 will lose heir lives to the disease. Vigils and moments of silence will be observed today nationwide for Prostate Cancer Awareness.

A growing number of voices raised in protest across Georgia and online continue to oppose the Sabal Trail Natural Gas Pipeline. The Florida News Connection reports that the vigils near the Suwanee River remain in effect. While the demonstrators maintain that the pipeline poses a threat to the environment officials with the company behind the construction of the pipeline report that all safety precautions are being put in place.

In a related story the acting secretary of the army has ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to reverse course and grant the permits necessary for the Dakota Access Pipeline to be completed. The barricades on Highway 1806 have been and protesters fear that this could mean more police action against the Water Protectors’ camps at Standing Rock.

Worth County officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash involving a pickup and a semi as 52 year old Mary Moore Clark. The GSP reported that the accident occurred as Clark was traveling along State Road 32 and came to the intersection of GA-300. She stopped but failed to yield to the oncoming semi driven by 64 year old Moses Daniels; he was not injured. The tractor trailer overturned spilling its load of two tons of peanuts.

Some victims of the storms and tornadoes that swept across the region lost homes and their jobs. Thanks to the Red Cross a Multi-Agency Resource Center has been opened to help storm survivors with multiple types of assistance in one place making it easier for affected persons to get the help that they need. The center is located at 2602 Dawson Road in Albany.

A Colquitt County resident was in Southwest Florida when an alarm was tripped at his home signaling a break-in. Thanks to cameras installed in the residence Doyle Nasworthy was able to watch the burglary in progress from Ft. Myers. The thief was identified by several persons and 36 year old Russell Roberts was charged with burglary by sheriff’s deputies.

