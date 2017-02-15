Morning News Briefs for 2-15-17

In April 2016 agents with the GBI made an arrest in the Decatur County murder case of 22-year-old Quentieria Knight. Her body was found inside a vehicle just north of Bainbridge on Highway 27. She had been the victim of multiple gunshot wounds. The man suspected of her murder was identified as Antonio Glenn; a co-worker. Glenn has been indicted in Knights’ murder and the murder of 32 year old Marcus Bell; a cold-case murder from September of 2015. Felony and Malice Murder charges are included in the indictment with other violations.

Nathaniel Baker apologized in court for his part in the Ben Hill County murder of former lottery winner Craigory Burch in January 2016. Baker was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Seven people are charged in Burch’s murder.

Lowndes County Democrats will meet Sunday the 19th at Serenity Church, 1619 N. Lee Street at2 pm. The guest speaker is activist R. J. Hadley. For additional information, visit R.J. Hadley for Georgia on Facebook or contact Valdosta’s NAACP President Angela Penn, (229) 231-5403.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the Special Master appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments in the long running battle between Georgia, Alabama and Florida sided with the state of Georgia. Ralph Lancaster Jr. stated that Florida had not made its case calling for new limits on water usage in Georgia. The testimony lasted for five weeks. However, the losing states could now take their pleas to Congress or the Supreme Court could reject Lancaster’s findings.

LAMP, Inc is hosting its Homeless For A Night event at Park Avenue United Methodist Church on Friday, Feb 24th through Saturday Feb 25th (breakfast will be served Saturday at 6 am). Friday is the last day for churches or businesses to register their building to serve as a host site; for link-registration and donation information go to ValdostaToday.com.

