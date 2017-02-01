Morning News Briefs for 2-1-17

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and officers from Dougherty County searched the former Ashburn home belonging to the family of the missing two year old child Detraz Green. His parents reported him missing during the storms that hit the area on January 22nd and the search for him continued for four days. At last report the case was being handled as a missing persons investigation.

Veterans impacted by the tornadoes and storms are getting assistance from the Disabled American Veterans organization headquartered in Cincinnati. The vouchers handed out range in amounts from 250 to 500 dollars. There had been some possible scam concern expressed by the sheriff’s office in Dougherty County but their fears proved unwarranted.

One South Georgia family has gone above and beyond the normal when it comes to giving a donation. The family of Lucas Phillips helped a distressed family by donating a car to the couple after a tree fell on their car. The Phillips family discovered the family’s plight on social media.

Power crews worked to restore electricity to homes in the Thomasville area as recovery efforts continue. It took three days but officials say that with the help of crews from seven other areas the trees that fell on houses and the downed power lines are being removed and repaired. A special appreciation program is planned for February 11th from 2 pm until 4:30 pm at the Butler Mason YMCA.

The Lowndes County Health Department was awarded a 2017 car seat mini-grant by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Injury Prevention Program. With the help of the funds local and state law enforcement agencies along with firefighters will provide families with the car seats that come with an educational component to financially eligible families in Lowndes County.

Law enforcement officials in Moultrie are working to solve armed robberies that have occurred in their area. Over the last six days officials say that three robberies have taken place, two of them at convenience stores. Another incident occurred as a driver waited at a stop sign and one gunman approached his vehicle while another snatched open his door and he was struck and robbed.

City and county consolidation is a hot topic in Live Oak and one of the proponents of the idea is County Commissioner Clyde Fleming. A meeting was held at the Hale Community Center organized by Fleming for Suwanee County residents. The discussion included the merger of the fire departments which would allow for the blanket provision of Emergency Medical Services by one agency and the cost factors involved.

Clients are now able to take advantage of the Tift County Accountability Court system. The initiative involves felony drug offenses and substance abuse or DUI violations with the option of treatment. An evaluation process determines the eligibility of the offender. The length of client participation in the programs is tied to the sentences handed down by the judge. Failure to complete the programs could result in incarceration.

More food and volunteers are needed for the All Hands storm cleanup initiative in Thomasville and Thomas County. Officials are also calling for more hands to help with the cleanup effort that impacts surrounding counties as well. Volunteers should co to the Thomasville-Thomas County Emergency Services Center at 1202 Remington Ave. to register and to be assigned a volunteer duty.

