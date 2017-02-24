More than a dozen agencies come together for job fair

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Coalition for Employment, a coalition consisting of the Valdosta Police Department, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, the Valdosta/Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, “Never Too Late Program” of Lowndes/Valdosta Commission for Children and Youth, Sentinel Probation Services, Paxen Learning Services, LLC, Telamon Corporation, Wiregrass Technical College, Georgia Department of Labor, Goodwill Industries, South Georgia Regional Library System, and the Valdosta Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), have come together to assist unemployed citizens in South Georgia to find a job.

This program is extended to all citizens to include individuals with high school diplomas or general education diplomas (GED), individuals graduating from technical schools/colleges, and individuals with prior convictions who are eager to change their lives by entering the workforce.

The South Georgia Coalition for Employment proudly announces the Second Annual Job Fair to be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center located at 1 Meeting Place in Valdosta. We will be hosting this Job Fair to pair local businesses and job applicants in an effort to help reduce unemployment in the region. There will be coalition members on-hand during the Job Fair to assist applicants with completing job applications with employers who will have booths at the Job Fair.

Prior to the Job Fair, potential job applicants in need assistance with the completion of job applications, resume building, and tips for a successful job interview, should contact the Georgia Department of Labor at 221 South Ashley Street in Valdosta, phone number 229-333-5211 and/or Mr. Cedric Small with the “Never Too Late Program” at 229.232.1820.

All local businesses and applicants are encouraged to attend this Job Fair, on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. Please contact the City of Valdosta Human Resource Department at 229-259-3544 or by email at covhr@valdostacity.com to register for the Job Fair.

Click here to download the registration form.

