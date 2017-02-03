Moody volunteers aid tornado relief efforts

By 2d Lt. Kaitlin Toner, 23d Wing Public Affairs

ADEL – Airmen from Moody Air Force Base, Ga. teamed up with numerous community organizations and hundreds of other volunteers to aid in tornado relief efforts Jan. 28, in Adel.



Two Moody Air Force Base Airmen search for meaningful belongings amongst debris left in the wake of a tornado, Jan. 28, 2017, in Adel, Ga. The tornado killed 15 people and was later deemed an EF3, the strongest tornado to touch down in the county’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Kaitlin Toner)

The tornado killed 15 people and was later confirmed by the National Weather Service an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which is a tornado with wind gusts between 136 and 165 mph.

“The community gives back to us in any way they can, so any chance we have to give back, we try to do as much as we can,” said Senior Master Sgt. William Ford, Airman and Family Readiness Center NCO in charge of readiness.

To date, the tornado was the strongest in the county’s history and the only to cause fatalities.

The tornado was just one in an outbreak along the southeast between Jan. 21 and 22. The NWS estimates that 12 tornados touched down in Southern Georgia, alone.

“When disasters like this strike, our small group here can have a large impact [aiding relief efforts],” said Ford.

For more information on how you can help the relief efforts, please call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at (229) 257-3333.

Share and Enjoy