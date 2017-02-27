Moody Airman dead, two others injured after crash in Hahira

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody A.F.B. says 22-year-old Sara Toy is the airman who died early Saturday morning.

Georgia State Patrol says Toy was in the rear passenger seat when the single-car crash happened on Coleman Road around 1 a.m.

Toy was pronounced deceased at the scene, after the car ran after off the road and struck a tree.

The other two airmen in the vehicle were Abbot Dale, 26, and Joshua Stephenson, 29.

They were airlifted to a Thomasville hospital with severe injuries.

The crash is under investigation, and charges are pending.

GSP says alcohol may have played a significant role in the wreck.

Moody officials say they’re providing support and assistance to friends and family.

They released a statement Sunday afternoon.

“It is a great loss to us all when we lose a member of our Air Force family. Each and every member of Team Moody shares in the sorrow felt by her loved ones, but we must not forget the valuable contributions Airman Toy made to Moody Air Force Base,” said Col. Thomas Kunkel, 23d Wing Commander. “My condolences go out to her family and friends. We, as a base, will continually be by the side of our two injured Airman. The 23d Wing will work with the Airmen’s family, friends, co-workers and others affected by this accident to provide the support and assistance needed.” (WCTV Eyewitness News)

Release from Georgia State Patrol Post 31:

Georgia State Patrol Post 31 Valdosta reports: On 2/25/2017, at approximately 0130 hours, a silver Mazda passenger car was traveling east on Coleman Road in Lowndes County.

The driver of the Mazda was identified as Mr. Joshua Ryan Stephenson, a 29 year old white male from California. Mr. Stephenson sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville.

The Mazda ran off the north shoulder of the roadway. The driver then overcorrected and rotated 90 degrees, at which point the vehicle was then facing south. The Mazda continued east on Coleman Road in a slide. It then struck a tree with the driver’s side door. The vehicle then rotated counterclockwise around the tree while overturning. It came to an uncontrolled final rest on its roof in the south ditch.

The front seat passenger of the Mazda was identified as Mr. Abbott Joshua Dale, a 26 year old white male from Illinois. Mr. Dale sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville.

The rear seat passenger was identified as Ms. Sara Elizabeth Toy, a 22 year old white female. Ms. Toy was pronounced deceased at the scene. Ms. Toy resided on Moody Air Force Base.

The crash is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team. It is believed alcohol may have played a significant role in the crash; however, charges are pending completion of the investigation and toxicology results.

