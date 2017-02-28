Mitchell and Samone’ Dixon Named All-GSC; Kuhns Named GSC Coach of the Year

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State women’s basketball program cleaned house in the postseason awards department on Monday with a host of honors in recognition of their tremendous 2016-17 season, which has them set to enter the playoffs as the No. 2 team in the Gulf South Conference.

In the announcement by the league office on Monday, both Madi Mitchell and Kenya Samone’ Dixon landed First Team All-GSC honors, while Head Coach Carley Kuhns picked up her first career Gulf South Conference Coach of the Year award.

Mitchell has served as the picture of consistency throughout her entire junior season, ranking among the league’s best in total points (462, 4th), points per game (16.5, 4th), field goal percentage (50.9 percent, 2nd) and rebounds per game (8.4, 7th). Her efforts this season have led to 10 double-doubles, and she scored a career-high 28 points in a critical Valdosta State win over Lee on January 7th. Mitchell was also named GSC Player of the Week on three different occasions throughout the season.

Samone’ Dixon earned the respect of coaches throughout the league to also claim a spot among the conference’s five players to receive First Team honors, following a season during which she became a prolific three point shooter. Her dynamic regular season led to a 42.0 percent shooting percentage from three-point range, a mark which currently leads the league and places her among the top 25 long range shooters in the country. In addition, she is currently tied for seventh place in the GSC for average rebounds per game at 8.4, and her 15.3 points per game total places her 8th in the conference. Samone’ Dixon closed out her final week of the regular season with 47 points in just two games, which led to a recent announcement of her first career GSC Player of the Week award.

Finally, there’s Coach Kuhns, who joined the Valdosta State program during the summer of 2016. Since then, she has rapidly turned the Lady Blazers into a conference powerhouse with 19 wins on the year against just nine losses. In conference play, she led the team to a 16-6 mark during the regular season and helped earn VSU a second place finish in the league standings. In addition, Valdosta State has crept up into NCAA regional contention with a ranking of No. 8 in the most recent release of the South Region polls. The second place finish for Valdosta State marks their best in five years, and earned the Lady Blazers the opportunity to host a quarterfinal round game against No. 7 Delta State on Tuesday night.

The aforementioned playoff game for the Lady Blazers is set to tip at 6:00 p.m. at The Complex, with the men’s team to follow at 8:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased now by visiting the Blazer Ticket Office in The Complex, or by calling 229-333-SEAT.

Share and Enjoy