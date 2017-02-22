Michael Thomas Named GMEA Music Educator of the Year

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Music Educator’s Association has selected Michael Thomas as the Music Educator of the Year for the state of Georgia. Michael Thomas received this honor officially on January 26 at our state In-service Conference in Athens, Georgia.

Active members of the GMEA are eligible for this award, which recognizes outstanding merit in teaching and/or administration by music educators whose service to students, the community, and the profession is exemplary.

Nominations were taken from the band, orchestra, chorus, elementary, piano, and college divisions of the Georgia Music Educator’s Association. A committee was formed by the President of GMEA, Dr. John Odum, to look through all of the nominees and vote on the one person they thought should be the recipient of the award.

Release from Valdosta City Schools

About the Author: Newsdesk