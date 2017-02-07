Men’s Tennis Picks Up Dramatic Win Over Lynn to Start Season

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Freeshman Valdosta, Ga. native Davis Stewart came through in his collegiate debut with a thrilling comeback win over Jakub Jiricka at No. 6 on Sunday to help the No. 5 ranked Blazer men’s tennis team escape Boca Raton, Fla. with a narrow 5-4 win over No. 8 Lynn on Sunday.

The Blazers dominated in doubles action, picking up a clean sweep to give VSU a 3-0 lead heading into singles action. Alex Holm teamed up with Eden Peleg at No. 1 to topple Jirick and Mehdi Laalej, 8-4, while Leo Blay and Xavier Pineda outlasted Kay Bartmann and Jean-Baptiste Mateo, 8-4, at No. 2. Finally, Jordi Mas and Fernando Rivas outlasted Florian Clemares and Tristan Houle with an 8-2 victory.

The Fighting Knights battled back in singles play, starting with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Blay at No. 1. Mateo followed at No. 2 with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Rivas, and Bartmann took down Pineda 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3.

Houle defeated Peleg 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5, but not before Mas overtook Clemares, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 4. The split at No. 4 and No. 5 set the stage for Stewart, however, who showed tremendous talent and maturity to secure the closeout win at No. 6, 7-5, 3-6, and move VSU to 1-0 on the season. Lynn fell to 1-1.

Blazer tennis returns to action on February 12 for a matchup vs. Georgia College and State.

Share and Enjoy