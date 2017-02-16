Men’s Cross Country Earns National Academic Recognition

VALDOSTA – The hard work of the Valdosta State men’s cross country team in the classroom throughout the course of the last year was recognized accordingly this week, as the program joined six other Gulf South Conference teams on the list of U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honorees.

Valdosta State ranked among the nation’s top teams at the Division II level with a sparkling 3.72 team GPA. The mark was boosted by Gavin Childers and Jaison Morning , who each earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Individual status, and placed the Blazers among the nation’s top three honorees in the team GPA column.

Teams must have compiled a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 and must have scored at an NCAA Division II regional meet to qualify for All-Academic Awards. A total of 164 institutions earned the honor with 110 of those teams earning the award for both men’s and women’s programs. The individual All-Academic honor was awarded to those student-athletes who have compiled a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25 and finished among the top 30 percent of eligible runners at his or her regional championships and/or the top half of the field at the NCAA Championships.

Valdosta State was one of five Gulf South Conference institutions to have both men’s and women’s programs recognized.