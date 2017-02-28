Malcolm Mitchell: Wide receiver and author

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – From Titletown to Lombardi Land, the first few chapters of Malcolm Mitchell’s football career have been special. In his rookie year in New England, Mitchell helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl. Now, the Valdosta High Alum is hoping to gain support from for what he’s working on off the field.

Before reaching the age of 25, Malcolm Mitchell has accomplished more than many can even dream of. After a successful career at UGA, the former Wildcat was drafted by the New England Patriots. However, off the field, Mitchell thrives to see success in the classroom.

“I want to reach kids at a certain age,” Mitchell said. “Before they get set because it’s more difficult later on. If you get a kid when he is young you send them that message that you can carry on and help them grow as they get older.”

Mitchell created a reading program for elementary students called “Read with Malcolm.” In 2016, Mitchell and his organization gave out 18,000 copies of his book the, “The Magician’s Hat,” which is directed at kids to help them figure out what they want to be when they grow up.

“You know the idea of Read with Malcolm started from my time in college,” Mitchell said. “Growing up, I learned how important it was to read, and I want to make sure I can help kids understand the importance as well.”

His mother, Tina Woods, is also proud of his off the field efforts.

“Putting the book in the hands of so many kids because that is the part that will be everlasting in these kids,” Woods said. “In life, he is motivating them on the field and off the field to be better and I love that more than anything.”

This March, Malcolm will do a one-week book tour over the Boston area, handing out more than 10,000 copies of his book. In April, he will come back to his home state of Georgia for a weeklong tour as well.

350 schools have requested the “Read With Malcolm” program and the wide out says his goal is to have his book in the hands of every first grader in the Peach State.

For more information on “Read with Malcolm,” click here.

