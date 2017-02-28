Malcolm Mitchell Day Honors Hometown Champion

VALDOSTA – Monday, March 6 is Malcolm Mitchell Day in Valdosta.

The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta City Schools System will honor Malcolm Mitchell at a community celebration onMonday, March 6, at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Bazemore-Hyder Stadium and will publicly celebrate Mitchell’s outstanding success as an athlete, an author, and as a mentor to young people everywhere.

The public is invited to fill the stands on the home side of the Bazemore-Hyder Stadium as Mayor Gayle officially proclaims March 6 as Malcolm Mitchell Day and presents him with a Key to the City.

“Malcolm Mitchell Day is a day to honor and show our community’s pride for an incredible young man—not only observing his athletic superiority but the humble and hard-working young man who has become a role model for so many,” said Mayor John Gayle. “Let’s pack the stadium on March 6, at 6 p.m. to celebrate community and all that is possible when we dream big and commit ourselves through hard work and dedication to achieve those dreams.”

The Valdosta City Schools will honor Mitchell with various presentations, including Mitchell’s framed #19 New England Patriots jersey which will be displayed in the new Valdosta High School.

“We are so proud of Malcolm Mitchell who serves as a wonderful ambassador for our community and all of Valdosta City Schools. His success on the field is stellar, and as he reminds us ‘comes natural’. His passion for literacy and his dedication to putting books in the homes of children across our state and nation is truly what makes him shine,” said Dr. Todd Cason, superintendent.

Due to a large number of people expected at the event and the limited time, no autographs will be given at the event.

Mitchell is a graduate of Valdosta High School, where he excelled as a receiver and defensive back. As a Wildcat, Mitchell received the Under Armour All-American, Region 1-AAAAA Player of the Year, and set a VHS single season reception record in 2010 with 77 catches for 1,419 yards and 7 touchdowns.

From 2011 to 2015, Mitchell played for the University of Georgia, where his athletic talents were recognized with several awards, such as the Freshman All-SEC, the Charley Trippi Most Versatile Player award, and Comeback Player of the Year award following an injury in his junior year. Mitchell is ranked third in UGA’s history with 174 receptions, sixth in career receiving yards with 2,350, and eighth all-time with 16 touchdown catches.

Mitchell was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2016 and completed his first year with 32 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He was an instrumental part in the team’s Super Bowl victory in 2017, which was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Mitchell strives for excellence both on and off the field. In 2016, he wrote his first book, “The Magician’s Hat,” which he uses to speak to children about the importance of reading and dreaming big. His book received the 2016 Children’s Author of the Year by the Georgia Writers Association.

For more information, visit www.valdostacity.com or at www.gocats.org.

Share and Enjoy