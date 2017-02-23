Lowndes Youth Leadership League announces Class of 2017

LOWNDES Co. – The Leadership Lowndes Board of Directors is proud to announce the Lowndes Youth Leadership League Class of 2017.

The purpose of Lowndes Youth Leadership League (LYLL) is to assist students in developing an internal sense of community awareness, knowledge of teen issues, the development of leadership skills and provide an opportunity for students to network with each other and with other adult leaders for the betterment of their community.

The LYLL program includes a new class reception, a weekend retreat, three program days and a graduation ceremony. Similar to the Leadership Lowndes adult program, the LYLL participants are also required to participate in a community service project.

Congratulations to the following students on their selection into the Class of 2017:

Pictured: Abigail Walker, LHS; Addison LeBoutillier, VHS; Allison Parker, VHS; Brock Washington, LHS; Catherine Gerber, VHS; Christopher Vietas, VHS; Claire Kolisz, LHS; Connor Callahan, LHS; Dawson Thomas Peek, LHS; Emily Kate Reagin, VHS; Haley Hogan, VHS; Hunter Holt, VHS; Joyce Liu, LHS; Kaley Folson, VHS; Katelynn Deanna Barnes, Highland Christian Academy; Kevin John Eppes, Jr., LHS; Laura Stanaland, VHS; Lauren Burgess, LHS; Ma’at Chastang, VECA; Madison Folsom, LHS; Noah Richards, VHS; Patrick Childress, VHS; Raegan Taylor, Open Bible; Blake Crews, VHS; Sarah Pearson, LHS; Shaw Wacter, LHS; Terrica Titeana Denson, VECA; True Gane, LHS, Will Tolbert, LHS; William Clifton, Valwood; Will Tunison, VHS; Liam Wetherington, LHS; and Davis Carter, LHS.

Release from Leadership Lowndes

