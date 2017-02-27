Lowndes High School names 2017 STAR Student and STAR Teacher

Release from Lowndes County Schools

LOWNDES CO. – Congratulations to Lowndes High School’s 2017 STAR Student, Brooklyn Strickler. When asked her feelings on being named LHS’ STAR Student, Brooklyn said, “It is an amazing feeling – I feel really accomplished.” Brooklyn, the oldest of seven children, is the daughter of James and Kathleen Strickler.

The STAR Program, which is an acronym for Student Teacher Achievement Recognition, is designed to recognize high school seniors who have the highest SAT score in a single sitting in their graduating class and meet all the other program requirements, such as being named in the top 10%. The STAR program is sponsored on the state level by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation. Local sponsor of Lowndes High School’s STARs is the Kiwanis Club of Valdosta.

Brooklyn Strickler is a phenomenal student who has achieved four years of coursework in three years. She will graduate this year, which is her third year of high school. She has applied to several colleges, many of which are Ivy League schools, but has not made her decision yet as to which she will attend. She is leaning toward choosing Brigham Young, but has not fully decided.

Although Brooklyn has a lot of really great teachers, she chose Mrs. Becky Martin as the 2017 STAR Teacher. Brooklyn said, “Mrs. Martin stands out.” Brooklyn feels that Becky Martin supports her students inside and outside of the classroom. She says, “Mrs. Martin has a unique teaching style that prepares well-rounded students.” Mrs. Martin has been teaching for 22 years; 18 of those at Lowndes High School. Mrs. Martin teaches AP Calculus and really enjoys the challenge of working with gifted and motivated students.