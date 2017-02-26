Lowndes deputy dies in fiery crash involving semi

Release from Georgia State Patrol Post 31

LOWNDES CO. – On Saturday at approximately 8:25 p.m. Georgia State Patrol TFC K. Lund was dispatched to a vehicle crash involving a Lowndes County Deputy and a Semi.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Cat Creek Road and Norman Hall Road in Lowndes County. The Lowndes County Deputy was responding to a domestic call that had turned physical. The deputy was traveling north on Cat Creek Road with all of his emergency equipment activated( Lights and Siren).

The semi was traveling east on Norman Hall Road. The driver of the Semi stopped at the stop sign,and then began a right turn off of Norman Hall Road in an attempt to travel south on Cat Creek Road.

As the driver of the Semi was making his right turn, the front on the Semi crossed the center line of Cat Creek Road into the path of the Patrol Car. The patrol car struck the semi on the right front with its front end.

After impact, the patrol car rotated counter clock-wise coming to a final uncontrolled rest facing west partially in the north bound lane of Cat Creek Road and the east shoulder . The semi remained in the roadway of Cat Creek road facing east. After impact with the semi, the patrol car began to burn.

The driver of the semi, a Mr. Robbie J. Register (29 year old male-Tifton Address) exited the semi and pulled the deputy out of and away from the burning patrol car. Upon the Fire Departments arrival, the patrol car was completely engulfed in flames.

Lowndes County EMS arrived and began aiding the deputy.

The deputy, Mr. Michael Butler ( 39 Years old male) was transported to SGMC for treatment. Deputy Butler succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash a short time later at SGMC.

At the time of this report, the driver is still being interviewed by the GSP Valdosta SCRT investigator. Charges are pending due to the outcome of the final report. The semi is owned by Swift Trucking Co. LLC out of Gary Indiana.

