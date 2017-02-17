Lowndes County Schools one of 10 Georgia systems to earn 4.5 Financial Efficiency Rating

LOWNDES Co. – The Lowndes County School System was recognized by the state of Georgia for achieving a Financial Efficiency Rating of 4.5.

There were only ten school systems in the state of Georgia who achieved a 4.5 or higher, with 5 being the highest possible rating. Lowndes County Schools had the highest rating in our RESA District (Regional Educational Service Agency).

The Financial Efficiency Rating is based on a school districts three-year average CCRPI (College and Career Ready Performance Index) and the percentiles of the districts’ PPE (per pupil expenditures). The PPE calculation is determined by dividing the district’s expenditures by the districts fall enrollment count. In the calculation, expenditures that do not directly affect school children (facility construction, debt service, General Fixed Assets, etc.) are excluded. These ratings are provided as informational tools for schools, administrators, parents, and communities; they do not affect a school or district’s College & Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) score.

For the Financial Efficiency Star Rating, 1.1 percent of districts earned a 5-star rating, 4.4 percent earned 4.5 stars, 12.8 percent earned 4 stars, 19.4 percent earned 3.5 stars, 17.2 percent earned 3 stars, 20.6 percent earned 2.5 stars, 12.8 percent earned 2 stars, 6.7 percent earned 1.5 stars, 5 percent earned 1 star, and no school districts earned 0.5 stars

