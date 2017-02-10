Lowndes County Pre-K Registration Now Open

LOWNDES Co. – Registration for Pre-Kindergarten at Lowndes County Schools is open now until February 17 and from February 21 to February 28.

Release from Lowndes County Schools

PRE-KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION

FEBRUARY 6-17 and 21-28, 2017 9:00AM – 2:00PM

Pre-K admission is based on a lottery drawing. You must register your child at the Lowndes County Board of Education to be eligible for the lottery drawing. The Pre-K Lottery Registration will end on February 28 at 6:00PM. There will be no exceptions to this date and time. Letters notifying parents of the lottery results will be mailed in March.

Pre-K registration for the 2017-2018 school year will be held on February 6-17 and 21-28, 2017 from 9:00AM-2:00PM, with the exception of Thursday, February 23 and Tuesday, February 28 when registration will be extended to 6:00PM to accommodate working parents. Registration will be held at the Lowndes County Board of Education Registration Annex located at 1592 Norman Drive.

THE PRE-K PROGRAM IS OPEN TO CHILDREN WHO WILL BE FOUR (4) YEARS OF AGE ON OR BEFORE SEPTEMBER 1, 2017.

Children who are age eligible for kindergarten may not register for Pre-Kindergarten. Children who will be five (5) years of age on or before September 1, 2017 will register for kindergarten at a later date.

THE FOLLOWING ITEMS ARE REQUIRED FOR THE REGISTRATION PROCESS TO BE COMPLETED. Partial or incomplete items will not be accepted for registration.

Child’s Certified Birth Certificate (copies not accepted)

Immunization Certificate A current and complete (immunization) Georgia Department of Human Resources Form 3231 is required by state law. A valid Form 3231 must be marked with either “Date of Expiration” or “Complete for School Attendance”. A certificate marked with a “Date of Expiration” expires on the date indicated and a new certificate must be submitted within 30 days of expiration.

Complete Certificate of Hearing, Vision , Dental and Nutrition Screening A current and complete (hearing, vision, dental and nutrition screening exam) Georgia Department of Human Resources Form 3300 is required by state law.

Social Security Card of Child

Proof of Residence  Lease/purchase agreement or rental contract signed by both parties or  A current (within 30 days) utility bill (gas, electric, water, and sanitation are acceptable utilities)

Court documented custody papers must be presented if parents are divorced

Court documented guardianship papers must be presented if enrolling adult is not the legal custodial parent. Power of attorney is not accepted.

The Lowndes County Pre-K Program is contingent on funding from Bright from the Start

