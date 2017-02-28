Lowndes County Kindergarten registration starts March 1

LOWNDES CO. – Kindergarten registration for the 2017-2018 school year will be held March 1-31, 2017, from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, with the exception of Tuesday, March 7 and Thursday, March 23 when registration will be extended to 6:00 PM to accommodate working parents.

Registration will be held at the Lowndes County Board of Education Registration Annex located at 1592 Norman Drive.

Children must be five (5) years old on or before September 1, 2017 to be eligible for enrollment in Kindergarten.

Release from Lowndes County Schools

