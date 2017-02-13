Local NWTF Chapter Plans Hunting Heritage Event

VALDOSTA – Mark Feb. 21st on your calendar and get your tickets now for the next local Hunting Heritage Banquet.

The Lowndes Longspurs Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host their annual banquet at Mathis City Auditorium to raise money for projects that conserve wildlife and preserve Georgia’s hunting heritage.

“This is the chapter’s 21st year hosting our banquet, and every year is better than the one before,” said Keith Sirmans. “It’s the best opportunity in town to meet other people who care about conservation while enjoying good food, good music and good fun.”

Dinner starts at 7:00 pm, but arrive at 5:30 pm to enjoy a social hour before the banquet begins.

Families can play games and enter raffles to win up to 14 guns including Beretta A300, Franchi Affinity, Sig Sauer P320, Fausti calideon. There also will be silent and live auctions for exclusive framed art, guns, collectibles, sculptures home furnishings and more.

Corporate sponsor tables that seat eight people cost $700 and include a corporate sponsor gift. Single tickets are $55. All ticket prices include admission, dinner and a single one-year NWTF membership.

Local and state NWTF chapters host thousands of similar events nationwide each year to raise funds that help conserve wildlife and habitat, and introduce new people to the outdoors. Many families enjoy hunting together and pass traditions on from one generation to another. Hunting also is important for the health of our nation’s wildlife and habitat because hunters fund conservation.

For information about the Lowndes Longspurs Chapter’s Hunting Heritage Banquet, contact Keith at 229-269-6306 and/or sirmanskeith@hotmail.com .