LMIG Program Provides Funding to Repave City Streets

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will resurface 3.22 miles of city streets using funds provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) and SPLOST VII, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, weather permitting.

The LMIG transportation funding is allocated from the state based on a formula that includes population and street mileage. The city submitted a list of streets for resurfacing to GDOT for their review, and 15 portions of city streets were prioritized for this year’s LMIG program based on funding availability and conditions of the roads.

The Valdosta City Council approved the use of these funds at the Nov. 10, 2016 City Council meeting for the purpose of this project, which also utilizes SPLOST VII funds for the portion of the project above the GDOT commitment.

The city has successfully used LMIG funds in the past to repave streets and to provide a smoother and safer travel for motorists throughout the city. Over five miles of city streets were repaved in 2014 and 2015.

The street resurfacing work will consist of curb and gutter repair (if applicable), base repair, milling of existing asphalt, leveling, root removal, new asphalt road course and other related work.

Streets may be closed for a short duration during the day while under construction, but they will be opened by the end of each working day. Motorists are urged to follow all traffic warning signs and proceed around these construction sites with caution.

Citizens may view the LMIG 2016 street list and map located on the City of Valdosta Engineering webpage underProject News and Updates. For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.

