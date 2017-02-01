LHS wins Mock Trial region championship, Valwood places second

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Judicial Complex hosted six schools for the Mock Trail region championship this past weekend, and two schools from Lowndes County came out on top.

Lowndes High School, Valwood, Thomasville High, Thomas County Central High School, Tift County High School, Wayne County High School competed Saturday. LHS and Valwood advanced to the final round.

“Lowndes won the evening and will advance to the district championship,” said Byron Watson who helped coordinated the event along with Burke Sherwood.

The LHS Mock Trial team won their eighth consecutive Region Title in a row. Luke Watson won Best witness twice, Rhett Redshaw won Best Attorney twice, Troy Crow won best Attorney, Reese Veuleman won best witness, Emma Emery won Best Attorney, Alyssa Hewitt won best Attorney, Rachel Wolverton won best witness three times and Coach Michelle Oliver-White won Best Coach in the Region.

Valwood will join LHS for the district championship in Macon on February 18. This was the second straight year Valwood has finished second and advanced to the district.

The Valwood Valiants had several individual award winners as well. Kaylee Valenzia won awards for Outstanding Attorney in both Round 2 and the Final Round. Zach Barnard and Georgia Booth both won for Outstanding Attorney in Round 1, while Lindsey Thomas and Isabella White won for Outstanding Witness in Round 1.

A number of local attorneys volunteered their time to judge and evaluate during the competition.

“Without them, we couldn’t have made it happen,” said Watson. “It’s a good program for the high school kids, and it not only teaches them about our judicial system but also valuable lessons like public speaking and logical reasoning.”

Share and Enjoy