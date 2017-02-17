Lady Blazers Roll to 64-48 GSC Win Over UAH

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Valdosta State women’s basketball team moved one step closer to an opportunity to host an opening round Gulf South Conference playoff game with a 64-48 win over the rival Chargers of Alabama-Huntsville on Thursday night in Huntsville, Ala.

The Lady Blazers used an impressive defensive effort to hold the Chargers to single digits in the scoring column in both the first and third quarters. Valdosta State allowed the Chargers to shoot just 33.9 percent from the field in the game and allowed UAH to connect on just nine shots in the second half for a 31.0 percent shooting performance.

On offense, the Lady Blazers left no doubt about the outcome after scoring 33 first half points on a 40.6 percent shooting effort from the field and posting a 4-of-9, 44.4 percent shooting display from long range.

Madi Mitchell fueled VSU’s success with a double-double, which included 17 points and 14 rebounds. Mitchell’s 14 rebounds matched her second-highest total of the season and the most rebounds for the junior in a single game since VSU’s matchup with Christian Brothers on December 15, 2016. Aaliyah Cheatham matched Mitchell’s offensive production with 17 points of her own, 12 of which came on four three pointers in the game.

Jazmyn McIntosh also provided a big boost for Valdosta State with seven offensive rebounds. The offensive boards accounted for all seven of McIntosh’s rebounds in the game and helped drive the Lady Blazers to 23 second-chance points.

The win improved Valdosta State to 17-8 overall on the season and 14-5 in GSC play. Meanwhile, the Chargers fell to 5-19 overall and 4-15 in conference play.

Valdosta State will compete in their final regular season road game on Saturday afternoon against the Lions of North Alabama. Opening tip is slated for 2:00 p.m. EST and the game will take place in Florence, Ala. Full coverage will be available at www.vstateblazers.com.

