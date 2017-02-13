Lady Blazers Ride Strong First Half to Big Win Over CBU

VALDOSTA – An incredible first half shooting display led the Valdosta State Lady Blazers to an 80-70 victory on Saturday afternoon over the Christian Brothers Lady Bucs in Valdosta, Ga. at The Complex.

The Lady Blazers connected on 16-of-25 attempts from the field in the first half for a 64.0 percent shooting effort. Furthermore, VSU buried 7-of-11 from beyond the arc with the help of Aaliyah Cheatham and Kenya Samone’ Dixon, who teamed up for four of those treys and helped lead VSU to a 63.6 first-half percentage from long range.

The surge allowed VSU to take a 41-29 lead into the second half. The advantage proved to be very beneficial to Valdosta State down the stretch, as Christian Brothers used a 44.4 percent performance to bounce back and outscore the Lady Blazers 41-39 in a fast paced second-half.

Valdosta State went cold from beyond the arc in the second half with just two three-pointers on eight attempts. VSU overcame, however, thanks to a respectable 42.9 (12-of-28) effort from the field over the course of the third and fourth quarters.

Lady Bucs forward Samantha Reeves topped CBU with 20 points and seven rebounds, but Valdosta State saw four of its starting five reach double-digits in the scoring column. Cheatham led the way with 20 points on 5-of-13 shooting and an 8-of-8 effort from the free thow line. Meanwhile, Kenya Samone’ Dixon buried 6-of-9 for 18 points, and Madi Corazza added on with 15 points of her own. Dixon also landed her second consecutive double-double and her ninth of the season after pulling down 12 rebounds.

With the win, the Blazers picked up their sixth straight and moved to 16-8 on the season and 13-5 against conference opponents. Christian Brothers fell to 12-10 overall and 9-9 against league opponents.

Valdosta State now turns their attention to Alabama-Huntsville, who will host the two teams’ second matchup of the year next Thursday night in Huntsville, Ala. Full coverage of the road trip can be found at www.vstateblazers.com.

Share and Enjoy