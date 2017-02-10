Lady Blazers Clinch Playoff Spot With 75-59 Win Over Union

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State women’s basketball team used an incredible first half shooting effort to roll to a 75-59 Gulf South Conference win over Union on Thursday night at The Complex in Valdosta, Ga.

With the win, the Lady Blazers picked up their fifth consecutive victory and locked up a spot in the GSC Tournament, set to begin on February 28th. Valdosta State moved solely into second place and improved to 15-8 overall, 12-5 in conference play. Meanwhile, Union fell to 12-11 overall and 7-10 against conference opponents.

The Lady Blazers shot 50.0 percent from the field in the first half and racked up an impressive 7-of-12 effort from the three point line for a 58.3 shooting percentage from downtown. In contrast, Valdosta State’s defense held Union to 11-of-33 (33.3 percent) from the field and just 2-of-10 (20.0 percent) from beyond the arc during the first two quarters.

“We’re feeling really good right now, very confident,” said Kenya Samone’ Dixon , who hit three fourth-quarter three pointers and connected on 5-of-6 from long range over the duration of the entire game. “We also know that just as quickly as we got on this high, it can also be taken away. We’ve got to be confident, but remember that there is always room for improvement.”

The opening half produced a 44-28 lead at the break, and the Lady Blazers were able to ride it out, despite the fact that Union shot over 40 percent from the field and matched VSU shot for shot throughout the second half.

Samone’ Dixon led the way with 23 points in the game, while each of the other four starters also reached double-digit figures in the scoring column on offense. Dixon also added 10 rebounds, which led to the eighth double-double of the season for the junior out of Baton Rouge, La.

“It’s really easy for us to feel confident from the three point line or anywhere else when your coach believes in you,” added Samone’ Dixon. “We know Coach Kuhns believes in us, and we believe in each other as teammates. It makes you want to fire it up there, because you know that whether it goes in or goes out, they are still going to believe in you when you take that next shot.”

Valdosta State will gun for their sixth straight on Saturday at The Complex, when the Lady Blazers will welcome Christian Brothers to Titletown for Valdosta State’s annual Pink Out game. In addition, two VSU students will win $1000 at the game courtesy of the Georgia Lottery. Tip time is slated for 2:00 p.m.

VStateBlazers.com

Share and Enjoy