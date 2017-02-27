Lady Blazers Clinch No. 2 Playoff Seed With 86-81 OT Win Over Lee

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State women’s basketball team picked up a thrilling win to close out the regular season after taking down the Lee Flames 86-81 in overtime in front of a huge crowd on Saturday at The Complex in Valdosta, Ga.

The critical win improved Valdosta State’s chances at an NCAA National Tournament appearance and locked up the No. 2 seed for the Lady Blazers in the Gulf South Conference Tournament, which will open up on Tuesday night at The Complex.

Both Valdosta State and Lee closed out the regular season with overall records of 19-9, but the Lady Blazers edged out the Lady Flames with a conference record of 16-6 against LU’s 14-8 finish.

The Lady Blazers got off to a rough start in the contest, scoring just six points in the opening quarter to fall behind 15-6. The script flipped in the second, however, as Valdosta State outscored Lee 18-9 to force a 24-24 gridlock at intermission.

In the second half, the skirmish became an offensive battle, as the two teams traded blows throughout the final two quarters of regulation. The Lady Blazers connected on 52.2 percent of their shots (12-of-23), while the Lady Flames buried 16-of-33 from the field for 48.5 percent.

Valdosta State got a huge boost at the free throw line with 15 free throws on 19 attempts, and Kenya Samone’ Dixon paced the offense with a perfect 4-of-4 effort from the field in the second half.

The final minute of regulation was jam-packed with excitement, as Samone’ Dixon sent the 1,100-plus fans into a frenzy when she sank a three ball with just 40 seconds remaining. The shot put VSU in front 63-59, and Erin Walsh misfired on the ensuing possession, which ultimately led to a pair of free throw attempts for Samone’ Dixon. The junior gave Valdosta State a five-point lead after hitting one of two attempts, but a quick layup by Carrie Cheeks pulled the Flames back to within three at 64-61.

Samone’ Dixon hit another pair of free throws with just 14 seconds to go, but an overly aggressive foul, committed by VSU freshman Brianna Johnson , sent Lee back to the free throw line. Abby Bertram hit both of the free shots, and Aaliyah Cheatham added a free throw of her own just two seconds later to extend the Lady Blazers’ lead to 67-63.

Lee’s ensuing possession produced a three-pointer by Walsh to pull the Lady Flames to within one, and after one more free throw by Cheatham with just six seconds left, Bertram connected on a layup to force overtime.

In the overtime period, Madi Mitchell buried a shot from beyond the arc to ignite a 9-0 run for Valdosta State over the course of the first three minutes of the extra frame. The advantage proved to be insurmountable for the Lady Flames, and Valdosta State walked away victorious.

Samone’ Dixon produced another double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Mitchell led all scorers with 22 points. Mitchell just missed a double-double of her own after hauling in nine boards in the game, while Johnson stepped up for the second time this week in the absence of Jazmyn McIntosh to score 10 points in the game. Cheatham returned from injury to manufacture 21 points on five three pointers and six free throws.

The Lady Blazers now turn their attention to the GSC Tournament, where they will precede the men’s team on Tuesday night with a quarterfinal opener inside the friendly confines of The Complex. No. 2 VSU will square off against No. 7 Delta State at 6:00 p.m., with full coverage available right here at www.vstateblazers.com.

