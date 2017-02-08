Kids Smile at Wiregrass

VALDOSTA – On Friday, February 3, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s dental clinic served children in the community with free dental services to as part of the national Give Kids A Smile program. Students in the Dental program at Wiregrass provided services from dental exams, cleanings, fluoride, to sealants and x-rays.

Give Kids A Smile Day is designed to provide care and to raise awareness of the importance of accessing dental care for children who are not covered under healthcare insurance. It is the centerpiece to National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Wiregrass students served 15 children between the ages of 3 and 9. All services were donated by various dentists, hygienists, assistants, and Wiregrass faculty, hygiene assistant students. To learn more about the Dental Hygiene and Dental Assistant program visit www.wiregrass.edu.

Share and Enjoy