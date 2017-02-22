In Other News: Pop-Tarts Are Being Turned Into Pizza, Nachos, and Milkshakes

If you haven’t heard, there’s a Kellogg’s restaurant in Times Square in New York where you can pay six bucks for a bowl of cereal. And now, they’re going to let you spend way more than that to get weird with Pop-Tarts.

Kellogg’s NYC is rolling out a bunch of Pop-Tarts items, including nachos . . . pizza . . . tacos and burritos . . . tiramisu . . . and milkshakes. They’re all made mostly out of different types of Pop-Tarts, although some other dessert ingredients sneak in too.

They’re only going to be available this week, and they’ll cost up to $12 . . . but you CAN probably replicate them yourself for a lot cheaper at home.

(Mashable)

Share and Enjoy