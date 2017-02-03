In Other News: If Your Kids Hate a Certain Vegetable, Make Them Eat It 15 Days in a Row

Science finally figured out how to make your kids eat vegetables without drowning them in butter or cheese. Just force them to eat the SAME vegetable for two weeks straight.

Researchers in England took 80 kids between the ages of 9 and 11, and made them eat kale every day for 15 days in a row. Which sounds like the kid version of TORTURE.

But by the end, almost all of them were more or less FINE with eating kale.

They still didn’t love it. But they liked it a lot more than they did before. So they were more likely to eat it without complaining.

A few kids in the study turned out to be die-hard kale HATERS. Even after 15 days, they still thought it was disgusting. But it turned out it was because they were all “super-tasters.”

That’s when you have more taste buds on your tongue than the average person, so you’re more sensitive to how bitter things are.

But even those kids started liking kale more than they did before. It just took a little longer than 15 days.

(Daily Mail)

