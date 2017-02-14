In Other News: Cops Donated More Than $1,000 After a Girl Scout Got Robbed

A 12-year-old Girl Scout was selling cookies with her mom outside a grocery store near San Francisco last Wednesday. And someone robbed them at GUNPOINT.

The guy who did it was about 18 years old. He took off with all the money they’d made, and police are still looking for him. But check this out . . .

A bunch of cops chipped in to reimburse them. And more cops at the station threw down cash, so they got all their money back.

Then the local police officer’s association got in on it . . . and bought ALL of the cookies the girl hadn’t sold yet. So she ended up with over $1,000.

According to a police spokesman, the cops made short work of the cookies. They were all gone in about a day.

(SF Gate / Mercury News)

