In Other News: A Woman Does Cartwheels During Her Sobriety Test (VIDEO)

A 23-year-old woman named Bryelle Marshall was pulled over in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday night, and the cop wanted to give her the standard sobriety tests like walking in a straight line.

But instead of doing that, Bryelle did a pretty good CARTWHEEL. The cop told her not to do that . . . but about two minutes later, she did another one. That one WASN’T so graceful, and she wound up falling down.

In between the cartwheels, she was giggling and stumbling around. And she was eventually arrested and charged with aggravated drunk driving.

