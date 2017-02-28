In Other News: A Woman Crashed Into a Cop Car Because She Was Playing With a Puppy

A 23-year-old woman in Sunset, Utah collided HEAD-ON with a cop’s SUV last week . . . because she was distracted playing with a puppy in her car.

The cop says the woman swerved into oncoming traffic because she was so distracted and, quote, “I was expecting her to weave back over, out of the way . . . [but] she never did.”

Fortunately, no people or puppies were hurt in the crash, but the woman’s car was pretty jacked up. She got citations for unsafe lane travel and negligent collision.

(NBC 5 – Salt Lake City)

