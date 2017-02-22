In Other News: A Man Attacks His Father With an Ax Over How to Split a Pot Pie

A 30-year-old guy named Kevin Blanch from Springettsbury Township, Pennsylvania and his 61-year-old father Dennis got into an argument on Sunday morning.

Kevin was upset at his mother for eating too much of the family’s pot pie, and Dennis took her side.

It escalated to the point where Kevin grabbed an AX and threw it at his dad’s NECK.

Fortunately it just cut him and didn’t, you know, lop his head off.

Kevin was arrested for attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

(Philadelphia Inquirer)

Share and Enjoy