In Other News: A Guy Steals a $150,000 Maserati During a Test Drive

A 45-year-old guy named Michael McGilary went into a Maserati dealership last week and took a $150,000 car for a test drive. He told the salesman he wanted his girlfriend to see it, so they went to meet her at a marina.

When they got there, Michael showed the salesman his father’s boat . . . and while the salesman was inside, Michael got back in the Maserati and took off.

There was just one MASSIVE problem with his plan. He had to give the dealership his driver’s license to take the test drive . . . and he didn’t use a fake ID or something. So they knew ALL of his information.

They passed the info along to the cops, and they quickly tracked him down and arrested him. He’s still being held in jail for grand larceny on a $10,000 bond.

