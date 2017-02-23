In Other News: A Guy Calls the Cops About a Fake Robbery Just to Get Out of Work For the Night
A 28-year-old guy named Dominique Jones from Tampa, Florida called 911 on Monday night and told the cops that a man had just ROBBED him and stolen his wallet.
His story was kind of flimsy because he couldn’t say what the guy looked like or what direction he went . . . but some detectives and the K-9 unit started investigating anyway.
And they quickly solved the case . . . when they found Dominique’s wallet a few minutes later inside of his own suitcase.
That’s when he admitted he’d made up the robbery . . . because he didn’t want to go to work that night.
He was arrested for filing a false report and misuse of 911.
On the bright side for Dominique, he DID miss work that night, and he’s STILL missing it . . . because he’s in jail until he posts a $2,000 bond.
