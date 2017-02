A guy named Richy Reese was driving drunk in Valley Brook, Oklahoma on Sunday night when he almost HIT a guy crossing the street with a light.

And why was that guy carrying the light? Because Richy drunk drove onto a film set . . . where some kids from Oklahoma City University were making a DUI awareness ad.

The cops quickly swooped in and arrested Richy for drunk driving.

(ABC 5 – Oklahoma City)

