In Other News: A Criminal Gets Stuck in a Chimney and Is Arrested . . . For the 77th Time

There’s a guy in Louisiana who’s been arrested a ridiculous SEVENTY-SEVEN TIMES. But as far as we know, this is the first time for doing a terrible impression of Santa Claus.

41-year-old Matthew Mobley from Alexandria, Louisiana tried to break into a store last Thursday night by climbing down the chimney. But, like pretty much everyone who’s ever tried to break into a place by climbing down the chimney, he got STUCK.

Some employees got there the next morning and heard him yelling, so they called the cops.

And apparently, that gave Matthew the motivation he needed to get out . . . because just before they got there, he wiggled himself free, threw a brick at the employees, and ran away.

The cops tracked him down a few minutes later and arrested him for attempted burglary and aggravated assault. It’s the 77th time he’s been arrested, and most of them have been for burglaries.

(Alexandria Town Talk)

