In Other News: 48% of Couples Secretly Watch Shows They Promised to Watch Together

Have you ever secretly watched a show or a movie that you were supposed to watch with your significant other? A new survey found A LOT of us do.

48% of people in relationships say they’ve “cheated” on Netflix, and watched something they knew the other person wanted to watch WITH them.

36% never admitted to it. So they either sat through it again and pretended. Or they had to lie and say they’d watch it later.

About half of us have done it at least three times. And 63% would do it MORE if they knew they could get away with it.

The three most popular times to do it are after the other person falls asleep . . . when they’re at work . . . and when they’re away on a business trip.

46% of us don’t think it’s a big deal. But 22% have gotten into a fight about it . . . and 14% think it’s worse than forgetting a special occasion like Valentine’s Day.

