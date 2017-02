If you have suffered damage from the January storms and live in a designated county, you can apply for federal disaster assistance.

You must register with FEMA even if you have registered with other agencies.

Register online at DISASTERASSISTANCE.GOV or call (800) 621-3362. TTY users call (800) 462-7585. Hours to call 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Share and Enjoy