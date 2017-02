VALDOSTA — The Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County unanimously voted to approve paying $2.3 million of a $10 million civil suit.

A Lowndes County jury recently awarded $10 million to Dr. Mark Corbitt for injuries sustained when a four-legged stool slipped from under him, causing him to fall and hit his head in an operating room at South Georgia Medical Center, according to court records.

