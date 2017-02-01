Hill Named GSC Player of the Week; Blazers Enter National Rankings

VALDOSTA – Following another stellar week, during which the Valdosta State men’s basketball team picked up three wins to improve their current winning streak to nine games, Jeremiah Hill posted big numbers to claim his first Gulf South Conference Player of the Week honor of the season.

Hill, who is now up to 840 career points during his time at Valdosta State, shot 50.0 percent (22-of-44) from the field last week and averaged 21.0 points per game. His top performance came on January 28th, when he poured in 27 points to help VSU defeat West Florida for the second time this season. On the week, the senior added 11 assists, 11 steals, 12 rebounds, and one block.

“Jeremiah had a great week, but most importantly, he’s stepped into a leadership role for our team,” said Head Coach Mike Helfer on Tuesday. “I don’t think scoring really matters to him as much as it does for him to lead us in ways other than just as a scorer, and that is driving him right now.”

Valdosta State’s recent success has catapulted them into the No. 24 spot of the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ NCAA Division II poll for the first time this season, and the team will carry their longest streak since 2010 on the road this weekend for a pair of road matchups in Mississippi.

“We try not to talk specifically about the rankings, but as a ranked team, you have to acknowledge the fact that your games become big games every night, particularly when you play on the raod.” added Helfer. “Rankings are a reflection of how your team is doing during that current season. It’s a reflection of how well our guys have played this season, and hopefully we can continue to do so. We just have to continue to get better, because it doesn’t matter whether your ranked or not once tournament play begins.”

The Blazers, now ranked nationally for the first time since January of 2011, will next face Mississippi College on the road in Clinton, Miss. Tip time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST, with live coverage available at www.vstateblazers.com.

