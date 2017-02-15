Hernandez leads Wildcats Soccer past Thomas Central

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Wildcat boys soccer team took on Thomas County Central at Bazemore Hyder Stadium Tuesday night, earning a 1-0 win.

The match started off with both teams struggling to find possession, with few chances made by either team. The first half eventually ended goalless.

The second half kicked off with much more intensity from the Cats. Rolin Hernandez came through once again with a goal with some late game heroics. With just 55 seconds remaining Rolin scored the game winner. Curtis Thomas provided the assist with an inch perfect pass.

Now Valdosta, 2-0, continues their busy week with a trip to Thomasville High on Thursday, then travel to Moultrie to face Colquitt County on Friday.

Share and Enjoy