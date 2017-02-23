“Get Out” and “Collide” premiere tonight at Valdosta Cinemas

VALDOSTA – Two new movies premiere tonight at Valdosta Cinemas, including the latest from “Rogue One” star Felicity Jones and a horror/suspense movie that has scored a “100% Fresh Rating” on RottenTomatoes.com.

Collide (PG-13)



An American backpacker gets involved with a ring of drug smugglers as their driver, though he winds up on the run from his employers across Cologne high-speed Autobahn. Stars: Nicholas Hoult, Felicity Jones, Anthony Hopkins and more.

Thursday Showtimes: 7:15 p.m. | 9:45 p.m.

Get Out (R)



A young African-American man visits his Caucasian girlfriend’s mysterious family estate. Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford and more.

Thursday Showtimes: 7 p.m. | 9:45 p.m.

